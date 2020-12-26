Tisoki's "Purple Lamborghini" Flip—a Longtime Staple of Excision's Sets—Has Finally Dropped

Tisoki gave fans a care package of unreleased music to unpack on Christmas.
Feeling generous light of the holiday season, bass music star Tisoki decided to drop a slate of unreleased music on a whim. The offering contained several remixes and festival secret weapons that the producer has been keeping close to chest, one of which fans have been hounding him about for years.

The new bevy of music contains a melodic future bass remix of Billie Eilish's "Lovely" and a distortion-heavy dubstep remix of NVADRZ' "Maribor Death Valley," both of which were released as shorter works in progress. Nonetheless, what we heard left us wanting more. 

The biggest gem of the bunch is Tisoki's flip of Rick Ross and Skrillex's "Purple Lamborghini," a track that has eluded his most devoted fans for years. Tisoki thanked Excision for his part in making the song a staple of his festival sets, leading fans to consistently hound Tisoki for its release. We can't say we blame them. It's a punchy bass beatdown and Tisoki parlays the hype by unexpectedly mashing it up with Flosstradamus' "Mosh Pit" midway. Excision even chimed in to reaffirm the track is, indeed, "Still a banger." 

Check out the rest of what Tisoki dropped via his Christmas day Twitter thread.

