House Music Legend Todd Terry Drops New Single "Jammin"

Decades later, the fabled house producer is still going strong.
Todd Terry is still going strong. The seminal house music producer has unveiled his latest masterstroke, "Jammin," a nostalgic number with a dusty analogue feel.

"Jammin" taps back into Terry's roots with its classic chords and breakbeat-influenced percussion. The sound design here is reminiscent of his pioneering contributions to house music in the 80s and 90s, when he helped bring the genre out of the underground and into the mainstream. Check out the track below.

Terry, who is also revered for his sampling chops, flexed those muscles once again in "Jammin." True to form, he gracefully interlaces hip-hop vocal samples throughout the arrangement, blending them with kinetic shakers and thumping kicks.

"Jammin" by the ageless Todd Terry is out now via Freeze Records. You can find the track on streaming platforms here.

