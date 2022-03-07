"Together with Ukraine" Compilation Released In Support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, many have been helping and donating. The music industry has been quite active, with initiatives such as an open-source Google Sheet of Ukrainian artists and music labels and a fundraising rave in the U.K. on March 11th.
In an effort to support ongoing humanitarian efforts, Ukrainian talent bookers Rhys Bainham and Vlad Yaremchuk have called on their colleagues and friends to form a compilation album, Together with Ukraine.
Spanning a whopping 136 tracks, the record has been supported by leading drum & bass labels Hospital Records, RAM Records, Critical Music, Metalheadz, Shogun Audio and more, and features a vast selection of unreleased music from the likes of Noisia & Phace, S.P.Y, Modestep and IMANU, among others. Additionally, Together with Ukraine features contributions from multiple European visual artists, who collaborated on the album cover with art direction by Uno.
Recommended Articles
Kaskade to DJ at Metaverse Event From Inside Digital Pinball Machine
Futurebot NFT holders will be treated to a special metaverse show with Kaskade.
Umbrella Weekend Is Coming to SoCal for a Vibrant and Inclusive Festival Experience
With a truly unique origin story, Afternoon Umbrella Friends are returning with their biggest festival to date.
"No Rules": Anfisa Letyago Reveals the Muses and Methods That Skyrocketed Her to Techno Stardom
Greek mythology, femininity and an upbringing in the Siberian tundra are all wrapped up in the techno mysticism patented by Letyago.
"Now more than ever is a time for unity, solidarity and support of a nation under attack," said Bainham and Yaremchuk in a joint press statement. "It's crucial for us to use our voice to create widespread and sustained awareness of the situation on the ground in Ukraine, and to give support in every way possible. Whether it's signing petitions, attending demonstrations, sharing facts on social media, offering help for refugees, or more - this situation cannot be allowed to continue, and engaging in support of any kind for the people of Ukraine is our absolute priority."
Together with Ukraine is available exclusively on Bandcamp, with all revenue from sales going directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. You can purchase the compilation here.