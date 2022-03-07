Skip to main content
"Together with Ukraine" Compilation Released In Support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

"Together with Ukraine" Compilation Released In Support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Over 100 leading record labels and artists have come together to support ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Krstdt Photo/Pexels

Over 100 leading record labels and artists have come together to support ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, many have been helping and donating. The music industry has been quite active, with initiatives such as an open-source Google Sheet of Ukrainian artists and music labels and a fundraising rave in the U.K. on March 11th.

In an effort to support ongoing humanitarian efforts, Ukrainian talent bookers Rhys Bainham and Vlad Yaremchuk have called on their colleagues and friends to form a compilation album, Together with Ukraine.

Spanning a whopping 136 tracks, the record has been supported by leading drum & bass labels Hospital Records, RAM Records, Critical Music, Metalheadz, Shogun Audio and more, and features a vast selection of unreleased music from the likes of Noisia & Phace, S.P.Y, Modestep and IMANU, among others. Additionally, Together with Ukraine features contributions from multiple European visual artists, who collaborated on the album cover with art direction by Uno.

a0715408131_10
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kaskade
EVENTS

Kaskade to DJ at Metaverse Event From Inside Digital Pinball Machine

Futurebot NFT holders will be treated to a special metaverse show with Kaskade.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
Umbrella Weekend 2
EVENTS

Umbrella Weekend Is Coming to SoCal for a Vibrant and Inclusive Festival Experience

With a truly unique origin story, Afternoon Umbrella Friends are returning with their biggest festival to date.

By Konstantinos Karakolis4 hours ago
Anfisa Letyago, Skyline Festival
INTERVIEWS

"No Rules": Anfisa Letyago Reveals the Muses and Methods That Skyrocketed Her to Techno Stardom

Greek mythology, femininity and an upbringing in the Siberian tundra are all wrapped up in the techno mysticism patented by Letyago.

By Rachel Kupfer4 hours ago

"Now more than ever is a time for unity, solidarity and support of a nation under attack," said Bainham and Yaremchuk in a joint press statement. "It's crucial for us to use our voice to create widespread and sustained awareness of the situation on the ground in Ukraine, and to give support in every way possible. Whether it's signing petitions, attending demonstrations, sharing facts on social media, offering help for refugees, or more - this situation cannot be allowed to continue, and engaging in support of any kind for the people of Ukraine is our absolute priority."

Together with Ukraine is available exclusively on Bandcamp, with all revenue from sales going directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. You can purchase the compilation here.

Tags
terms:
Drum & BassRussian InvasionUkraineNew Music

Related

max-kukurudziak-qbc3Zmxw0G8-unsplash
NEWS

Shared Google Sheet Launched In Effort to Support Ukrainian Artists and Record Labels

Supporters are encouraged to donate directly to the Ukrainian artists via Bandcamp.

celldweller
MUSIC RELEASES

FiXT Noir Hybridizes Dubstep, Metal and More In Massive 35-Track Compilation

Celldweller, Teddy Killerz, SWARM and more feature in this fang-dripping compilation.

39304862_10156429304312295_6936801709834371072_n
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Launch Record Label with Debut Release - 'Lafayette' by Cassian

Cassian leads the way as debut artist on new label

iggy azalea
MUSIC RELEASES

Iggy Azalea Explores Multi-Genre Electronic Music Influences In Final Album: Listen

"The End of an Era" is Iggy Azalea's most experimental record to date, featuring her take on house, drum & bass, and other electronic genres.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases 'Earwax' His First Ever Curated Compilation

Showcasing Circus Records' diversity and label progression 'Earwax' is a satisfyingly sweet listening experience.

Slow Magic Press photo 4 by @littledreamangel Dream Angel
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Shares Stunning Acoustic Rendition of “Somewhere” With Woven In Hiatus

The mysterious producer has reworked his latest album’s lead single into an ethereal acoustic ballad.

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.

Curbi
MUSIC RELEASES

Curbi Unveils Gripping 6-Track EP, "The Pattern" via Tomorrowland Music

The 23-year old electronic music wunderkind showcases his artistic progression throughout the dancefloor-ready record.