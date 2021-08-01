This TOKiMONSTA and Channel Tres Collab Is The Weekend Bop of Your Dreams
This TOKiMONSTA and Channel Tres Collab Is The Weekend Bop of Your Dreams

"Naked" gets the party started with twangy chords, subtle disco synths and a groovy bassline.
John Michael Fulton/Yazz Alali

"Naked" gets the party started with twangy chords, subtle disco synths and a groovy bassline.

In music, there have always been two types of producers: those who play the game, and those who shape it. These latter tastemakers are above the cut when it comes to their sonic instincts, particularly when it comes to partnering up with their peers. Nowadays, TOKiMONSTA is leading the pack, and she's right on target with her latest collaborator: the always-in-demand Channel Tres.

Released July 30th via her own Young Art Records banner, "Naked" sees TOKiMONSTA's ear for rhythm and groove find its perfect pairing in the woozy warmth of Channel Tres. Featuring a decadent bass line and disco-inspired synthscapes, it brings the energy of an invite-only speakeasy, making you feel trendier simply by pressing play.

The mood of "Naked" comes to a head with a trippy visualizer by filmmaker Callum Scott-Dyson. Crafted in the artist's signature style, the video is a stunning collage in motion, complete with bright colors, hand-drawn sketches and playfully edited images of each musician. With its flashing frames and layers of illustrations, this one will grab your attention and never let it go.

Watch the "Naked" visualizer below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

