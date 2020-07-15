Dombresky Brings 90s House Flair to TOKiMONSTA's "Come and Go"

Earlier this year, TOKiMONSTA dropped yet another successful album with her fourth full-length release, Oasis Nocturno. She's now back to further develop the project with the announcement of the Come and Go Remixes EP, the first installment of her upcoming Oasis Nocturno remix bundle. Enter Dombresky, who kicks off the project with an upbeat dance rendition of "Come and Go" featuring VanJess.

The French producer transforms "Come and Go" from a slow, sultry R&B jam into an infectious 90s house single. By picking up the tempo of the original, he brings the track straight to the dance floor, creating a tune that, while almost unrecognizable from the original, still keeps all the right amount of sensuality TOKiMONSTA and VanJess laid down on the initial cut.

In a press release, Dombresky shared his admiration for the esteemed producer. "TOKiMONSTA's album is one of my favorites from this year," he said. "She is a true artist, trailblazer, visionary, and inspiration to many around the world, and it was my pleasure to remix one of her songs."

"This remix from Dombresky is such a banger," TOKiMONSTA added. "I love the 90s house vibe. It makes me wanna dance until my legs fall off!"

The forthcoming Come and Go Remixes EP is slated to feature a collection of both rising and established producers, including Promnite, Halogenix, Damian Lazarus, and Falcons featuring KingJet. Stay tuned as the Grammy-nominated producer unveils more from the upcoming collection.

