TOKiMONSTA and EARTHGANG Pop Off with Absolute Banger "Fried For The Night"

It's not every day we get a killer electronic hip-hop collaboration. It's even rarer that both artists have been nominated for the Grammy Awards, and that each has helped define the modern eras of their respective genres.

Out today, "Fried For The Night" brings together the best of legendary electronic producer TOKiMONSTA (real name Jennifer Lee) and rap duo EARTHGANG (comprised of Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot), a staple of the iconic Dreamville Records label established by J. Cole. Lee contributed her signature smooth production style, creating a transportive melody with gentle acoustic details that glides seamlessly under EARTHGANG's rhythmic vocals. Fast paced and edgy, the track comes accompanied with a surreal music video depicting the artists at a house party on a psychedelic trip directed by Romain Laurent.

"EARTHGANG brought their special magic to the studio and we made something otherworldly," Lee said in a press release. "This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view."

"Fried For The Night" follows TOKi's blissful December release, "Love That Never," and is the first single from her fourth full-length studio album, Oasis Nocturno, set for release on March 20th. Her last album, Lune Rouge, was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album following a 2015 series of brain surgeries that rendered her unable to speak, write, comprehend music or move. Oasis Nocturno picks up where Lune Rouge left off, continuing the story with complex vocals and melodic, psychedelic production. It is highly anticipated by fans and music critics alike, and will surely usher Lee far past her surgery comeback into a fresh era of production.

Lee has also announced The Oasis Nocturno Experience, a 16-date spring tour kicking off with her third Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance this April. General tickets go on sale January 24th.

