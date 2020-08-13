AC Slater Gives TOKiMONSTA's "Get Me Some" a Jackin' House Groove

TOKiMONSTA is on the road to her upcoming Oasis Nocturno Remixed album due this fall, which she recently kicked off with the release of the Come and Go Remixed EP. The next track to grab the spotlight is "Get Me Some" featuring Drew Love and Dumbfoundead. First up to offer his production prowess is none other than house maven AC Slater.

AC Slater reinvents the single's soulful, funky groove into something that would get the clubs jumping. The Night Bass founder incorporates a jackin' house groove with some classic 2-step garage elements and just enough bass, transforming it into the ultimate party starter.

The Come and Go Remixed EP featured an array of impressive reworks by Dombresky, Damian Lazarus, Promnite, Halogenix, and Falcons. With AC Slater leading the charge for "Get Me Some," fans should prepare for yet another collection of tracks you won't want to stop playing. Stay tuned as the Grammy-nominated TOKiMONSTA unveils more from her upcoming EP.

You can stream and download AC Slater's "Get Me Some" remix across all platforms here.



FOLLOW TOKIMONSTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokimonsta

Twitter: twitter.com/tokimonsta

Instagram: instagram.com/tokimonsta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gZKLD6

FOLLOW AC SLATER:

Facebook: facebook.com/djacslater

Twitter: twitter.com/djacslater

Instagram: instagram.com/djacslater

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XfTOIA