TOKiMONSTA Releases First Installment of "Oasis Nocturno Remixed"

With her signature blend of R&B, house, and ambient electronic infused with Korean-inspired tones, TOKiMONSTA has earned her reputation as arguably one of the most visionary producers of the last decade. With the release of her Come and Go Remixed EP, TOKiMONSTA is now turning the creative spotlight onto other EDM creatives.

The EP is the first installment of the upcoming Oasis Nocturno Remixed album due this fall, following the successful release of her eponymous fourth studio album. Out July 29th via her own Young Art Records banner, the installment includes five remixes of the original "Come and Go" featuring VanJess.

Dombresky's previously released take on the song undoubtedly steals the show, transforming the track from a laid-back and mysterious slow-builder into a disco-inspired dance floor staple. The renowned French DJ upped the ante with a supercharged BPM, a healthy dose of club claps, and melodic vocal reverb.

The EP's surprise success is a hip hop-crossover remix by Falcons, which merged the original audio from VanJess with vocals from rapper and producer KingJet. Other renditions include an understated deep house rework by Damian Lazarus, an urgent and high-energy synth structure by Halogenix, and a groovy, tropical-inspired club turn by Promnite.

"The best thing about a remix is how a single song can be infinitely reimagined and rebirthed," TOKiMONSTA said in a press release. "Now we all get to enjoy an amazing slew of danceable bops."

