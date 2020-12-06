TOKiMONSTA Drops Surprise Album "Oasis Nocturno (Instrumentals)"

TOKiMONSTA Drops Surprise Album "Oasis Nocturno (Instrumentals)"

The album comes paired with a new and visually stunning music video for "Oasis Nocturno" cut "To be Remote," directed by Mitch deQuilettes.
Author:
Publish date:

After treating her fans this year to not one, but two full length albums, Oasis Nocturno and Oasis Nocturno (Remixed), Los Angeles born and raised artist TOKiMONSTA is closing out 2020 with yet another version of her entire original album, this time titled Oasis Nocturno (Instrumentals)

Released December 4th via Young Arts Records, the project takes all 12 tracks from Oasis Nocturno and strips them down to just their dreamy electronic compositions. The resulting versions add a new dimension to their aurally complex soundscapes, emphasizing the raw, minimalistic beauty made possible purely by instruments and synthesizers. 

Tracks that previously hosted vocalists that stand strongly on their own include "Get Me Some" featuring Drew Love and Dumbfoundead, "Come and Go" featuring VanJess, and "Higher Hopes" featuring Rosehardt. All three show TOKiMONSTA's fusion of electronic and R&B is not simply based on vocal collaborators, but is largely engrained in the very roots of her work. 

The album was released alongside a visually stunning music video for "To be Remote," whose piano-based melody laid the groundwork for the video's elegant and otherworldly tone. Using the subtle grain of a film camera to add a gentle edge and the appealing contrast of shadows for visual appeal, director Mitch deQuilettes hit a home run with his work on "To be Remote." deQuilettes previously worked on the videos for TOKiMONSTA's "I Wish I Could" featuring Selah Sue and "Go With It" featuring MNDR

Made complete by beautiful dance arrangements from choreographer Genna Moroni, the music video truly brought to life the moods and feelings we've all had this year in isolation, adding new meaning to the song's title and overall message. 

FOLLOW TOKIMONSTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokimonsta
Twitter: twitter.com/tokimonsta
Instagram: instagram.com/tokimonsta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gZKLD6

Related

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA's "Oasis Nocturno (Remixed)" Album Has Arrived—And It's Stacked

The monster 20-track album includes remixes from AC Slater and Dombresky.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA Releases First Installment of "Oasis Nocturno Remixed"

Out July 29, "Come and Go Remixed EP" features five remixes of the original song off her fourth full-length album.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA Announces "Oasis Nocturno Remixed" Release Date, Drops "Get Me Some" Reworks

The entire remix album is slated for release on September 23rd via Young Art Records.

TOKipressphotos_BethanyVargas
MUSIC RELEASES

TOKiMONSTA and EARTHGANG Pop Off with Absolute Banger "Fried For The Night"

"Fried For The Night" comes coupled with an album and tour announcement from TOKiMONSTA.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

Dombresky Brings 90s House Flair to TOKiMONSTA's "Come and Go"

The first installment from her forthcoming "Oasis Nocturno" remix bundle.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

AC Slater Gives TOKiMONSTA's "Get Me Some" a Jackin' House Groove

The second installment of her forthcoming "Oasis Nocturno" remix bundle.

TOKiMONSTA
NEWS

TOKiMONSTA Signs With WME, Hits Career Milestone

The producer is now represented by one of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies.

Petit Biscuit
MUSIC RELEASES

Petit Biscuit Returns with Sophomore Album Lead Single, "Drivin Thru The Night," Featuring His Own Vocals

"Drivin Thru The Night" comes with a visually dynamic and colorful music video.