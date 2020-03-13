Tokyo Machine Brings the Heat with "Flames"

Mysterious, masked madman Tokyo Machine has been putting forth a slew of fresh new singles on Monstercat lately. Tracks like "Bad Boy," "Turbo," and his collaboration with Pegboard Nerds, "Moshi," have cemented Tokyo Machine as a force within the world electronic music with his unique, 8-bit-infused sounds. Now, he has a hot new release out on Proximity Recordings.

"Flames" heats things up with a blend of bass house and complextro that brings plenty of low end goodness and a tight, danceable groove. Tokyo Machine's distinctive touch is unmistakable; his attention to detail brings out every single sound within the track - and there are lots of them. Calling to mind the jam-packed sounds of early 2010s complextro, "Flames" still keeps things current with bass house elements that are right at home in any modern DJ set.

His first release on Proximity is also Tokyo Machine's first release outside of the Monstercat imprint, and his first release of the new decade. There's undoubtedly more signature Tokyo Machine music to come as the year goes on, and no telling where the elusive producer and DJ will take his sound next, but fans will be happy to hear the Tokyo Machine keep on cranking.

"Flames" is out now via Proximity Recordings, and can be found at this link.

