Tokyo Machine Debuts "Get Up" on NCS with Guy Arthur and an Arcade Game

The ever-elusive Tokyo Machine has been cranking out some of the hottest and most unique electro house of the modern dance music era. He's developed his signature style with bits of classic video game sounds splashed into intricate and impressive productions. Now, he's back with Guy Arthur to serve up another dose of electro madness called "Get Up," and the single has its very own arcade style video game included to slam dunk your nostalgia trip.

Once again, the intro is reminiscent of the main menu music of a classic Nintendo game, getting the listener into an 8-bit mindset and building the energy for what's to come. Hype-man vocal samples demand that the audience "get the f*ck up," and at the drop that's exactly what they'll be doing.

Intense bass house-inspired growls merge with the clever arcade style synths, as a chunky and swingy drum groove pushes this side scroller right along. Immaculate sound design somehow ties "Get Up" together, proving that Tokyo Machine's uncanny ability to merge styles isn't just a gimmick, but a signature sound all its own.

"Get Up" adds perfectly to the extensive repertoire that Tokyo Machine already has under his belt. He's not a producer that keeps getting better with each track—he's a stalwart force in dance music that delivers top quality with every release. One can't level up with even more XP after already reaching max level.

And just to add to the arcade immersion, Tokyo Machine's NCS debut comes complete with its very own video game, "Flappy Duck," also acting as the debut of NCS Arcade, the imprint's online gaming platform.

Embark on a challenging quest through space with avatars of Toki and Guy aboard a rubber ducky as you thread the needle between the barriers, while the needle drops on "Get Up" to add a vivacious soundtrack. Think Flappy Bird meets Robot Unicorn Attack, but swapping the majesty of Erasure with undeniably groovy electro house. Test your might here.

"Get Up" is out now and available here.

FOLLOW TOKYO MACHINE:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokyomachine

Twitter: twitter.com/tokyomachine

Instagram: instagram.com/tokyomachine

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/tokyomachine

FOLLOW GUY ARTHUR:

Facebook: facebook.com/GuyArthurMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/GuyArthurMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/guyarthurmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/guyarthurmusic