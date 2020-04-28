Tokyo Machine and Slushii Team Up to Make Your Speakers Go "BEWM"

The mysterious Tokyo Machine is back at it with more 8-bit infused electro house sounds. This time, he's enlisted the help of bass music champion Slushii for a new collaboration, the aptly titled "BEWM."

Fusing nostalgic classic video game sounds with groovy and energetic house beats is something that Tokyo Machine has become very well known for. That sound is enhanced with the help of Slushii, whose own unique bass sounds are very present in "BEWM."

After becoming acquainted with the artists in the introduction of the track via clever vocal samples, the tension rises in the buildup, calling to mind the main menu screen of an 8-bit arcade game. But the main section isn't all fun and games—a serious bass groove takes over just past the minute mark as screeching synths ring out overhead.

A clever switch-up to a more breakbeat-oriented drum line, vocoded lyrics, and downright insane synth work tie up "BEWM" with a flashy neon bow, and keep the track true to its clever name. Tokyo Machine and Slushii's new collaboration is undoubtedly one of the most high-energy electro house tracks in recent memory.

"BEWM" is out now and available here.

FOLLOW TOKYO MACHINE:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokyomachine

Twitter: twitter.com/tokyomachine

Instagram: instagram.com/tokyomachine

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/tokyomachine

FOLLOW SLUSHII:

Facebook: facebook.com/SlushiiMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/SlushiiMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/slushiimusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/slushiimusic