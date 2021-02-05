Tokyo Machine and Weird Genius Release Emotive Single "Last Summer" (feat. Lights)

Monstercat has been on a hot streak as of late. In the last few weeks alone, they've seen a slew of massive releases from Feint, The Bloody Beetroots, Rameses B, and Stonebank, as well as an epic crossover livestream with esports organization, Team Liquid. Now, the label sees a mammoth team-up between three powerful musical forces on its latest release, “Last Summer.”

The collaboration is the work of the ever-elusive Tokyo Machine, international stars Weird Genius, and famed vocalist Lights. “Last Summer” perfectly encapsulates the emotions of the title, with bright and warm arpeggiated synth work, future bass-inspired chords, and of course, an energetic and nostalgic vocal performance from Lights. Though the single comes mid-winter for the northern hemisphere, its release coincides with peak summertime for Indonesia, where the Weird Genius trio hail from.

Weird Genius are fresh off remixing Lil Baby, and see their first Monstercat release with “Last Summer.” Lights delivers more memorable vocal work on the track, following up last month’s “Hearts On Fire” with ILLENIUM and Dabin in spectacular fashion. Tokyo Machine sees his first release of the year on home base imprint Monstercat, after his performance on the Team Liquid x Monstercat livestream yesterday.

“Hearts On Fire” is out now via Monstercat, and can be found here.

FOLLOW TOKYO MACHINE:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokyomachine

Twitter: twitter.com/tokyomachine

Instagram: instagram.com/tokyomachine

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YMOzk9

FOLLOW WEIRD GENIUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/weirdgenius.music

Twitter: twitter.com/WEIRDGENIUS_

Instagram: instagram.com/weird.genius

Spotify: spoti.fi/3tlGNfb

FOLLOW LIGHTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/lights

Twitter: twitter.com/lights

Instagram: instagram.com/lights

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Yf1k7r