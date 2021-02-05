Tokyo Machine and Weird Genius Release Emotive Single "Last Summer" (feat. Lights)

Tokyo Machine and Weird Genius Release Emotive Single "Last Summer" (feat. Lights)

A triple-threat collaboration sets the perfect mood for summertime.
Author:
Publish date:

Monstercat has been on a hot streak as of late. In the last few weeks alone, they've seen a slew of massive releases from Feint, The Bloody Beetroots, Rameses B, and Stonebank, as well as an epic crossover livestream with esports organization, Team Liquid. Now, the label sees a mammoth team-up between three powerful musical forces on its latest release, “Last Summer.”

The collaboration is the work of the ever-elusive Tokyo Machine, international stars Weird Genius, and famed vocalist Lights. “Last Summer” perfectly encapsulates the emotions of the title, with bright and warm arpeggiated synth work, future bass-inspired chords, and of course, an energetic and nostalgic vocal performance from Lights. Though the single comes mid-winter for the northern hemisphere, its release coincides with peak summertime for Indonesia, where the Weird Genius trio hail from.

Weird Genius are fresh off remixing Lil Baby, and see their first Monstercat release with “Last Summer.” Lights delivers more memorable vocal work on the track, following up last month’s “Hearts On Fire” with ILLENIUM and Dabin in spectacular fashion. Tokyo Machine sees his first release of the year on home base imprint Monstercat, after his performance on the Team Liquid x Monstercat livestream yesterday.

“Hearts On Fire” is out now via Monstercat, and can be found here

FOLLOW TOKYO MACHINE:

Facebook: facebook.com/tokyomachine
Twitter: twitter.com/tokyomachine
Instagram: instagram.com/tokyomachine
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YMOzk9

FOLLOW WEIRD GENIUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/weirdgenius.music
Twitter: twitter.com/WEIRDGENIUS_
Instagram: instagram.com/weird.genius
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tlGNfb

FOLLOW LIGHTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/lights
Twitter: twitter.com/lights
Instagram: instagram.com/lights
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Yf1k7r

Related

tokyo nerds
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine and Pegboard Nerds Team Up on "Moshi"

The new collaboration is out today via Monstercat.

tokyo machine
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine Drops New Electro Single "Saikou"

Welcome to electro house in 2019.

toki2019_landscape
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine Brings the Heat with "Flames"

Tokyo Machine lent his signature electro style to Proximity Recordings.

tokiguy
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine Debuts "Get Up" on NCS with Guy Arthur and an Arcade Game

The masked producer makes his NCS debut with an interactive retro experience.

EPIC
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine Is Back With "EPIC" New Single

Tokyo Machine's "EPIC" is out now via Monstercat Uncaged Vol.6

bewm
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine and Slushii Team Up to Make Your Speakers Go "BEWM"

The duo have served up a fiery and fresh electro house single.

FLY
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine's New Single "FLY" Out Now [Listen]

Rocket League X Monstercat Vol.4

Rootkit
MUSIC RELEASES

Rootkit Releases "Only Knew" (feat. Nevve)

The emotional bass track is a perfect summertime offering.