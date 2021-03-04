Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge Drop First Song on deadmau5's hau5trap Label: Listen

Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge have set the tone for what looks to be a power player in the house music scene.

The frequent collaborators have once again teamed up, this time around for "hiiigh," a beautiful house track that arrives on deadmau5's brand new hau5trap imprint. After taking some time off to refocus, Tommy Trash said the song is the result of a "life-changing" period when he took a trip to South America, where he experimented with Ayahuasca.

"Two years ago I took some time out to recharge and refocus my life. I had been through some crazy times, and was dealing with some stuff that had really screwed with my mojo," said Tommy Trash, one of Australia's most decorated dance music artists. "I ended up heading to South America to do some Ayahuasca ceremonies. Life changing would be an understatement, to say the least. Aya really opened up my perception to a wider state of being and helped me refocus my life. 'Hiiigh' is a reflection of that moment in time - an ode to the process of rediscovery."

Check out the haunting "hiiigh" below.

Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge have collaborated multiple times in the past, like when they released the spellbinding deep house number "Sinners" back in 2017. They also joined forces with the late i_o—who tragically passed away in November 2020— for two songs, "Let Me Go" and "Oxygen."

Tommy Trash has also had a long and storied collaborative past with deadmau5. Longtime fans of the mau5 will remember Trash's seminal remix of the electronic music legend's iconic 2021 track "The Veldt" with Chris James. The remix ultimately became a staple of deadmau5's DJ sets, and one that dominated the music festival circuit back when it was dominated by progressive and big room house.

