Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label
A goliath partnership has emerged between Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group, who have joined forces to launch their collaborative label Tomorrowland Music.
Specifically, Tomorrowland will be working with UMG's subdivision Universal Music Germany. Virgin Music Label & Artist Services will serve as their distributor and Astralwerks will work in partnership with the emerging label on U.S.-based releases. Through their combined influence, Tomorrowland and UMG look to curate a strong lineup of releases in the years to come.
Afrojack's new collaborative project Never Sleeps will be the first to release on the label with their song "You Got The Love." Never Sleeps will serve as a collective, with various artists releasing under the project in the future. This time around, the Dutch EDM titan be collaborating with Chico Rose.
"You Got The Love" embraces a big room house festival sound, complete with soaring synths and an anthemic vocal. The song is the perfect fit for festivals like Tomorrowland and could be a strong indicator of what's to come on Tomorrowland Music.
Listen to "You Got The Love" below and find it on streaming platforms here.
Recommended Articles
Anti Up Release Eccentric Banger, "Something's About to go down"
Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo have concocted a modish, out-of-this-world banger.
Blanke Returns to Ophelia Records With Devastating Dubstep Track "Boom"
"Boom" is one of the heaviest tunes to hit Ophelia to date.
Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label
Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first to release on the collaborative imprint.
FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:
Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland
FOLLOW AFROJACK:
Website: afrojack.com
Facebook: facebook.com/djafrojack
Twitter: twitter.com/afrojack
Instagram: instagram.com/afrojack
Spotify: spoti.fi/2B06Di0
FOLLOW CHICO ROSE:
Facebook: facebook.com/chicorosemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/chicorosemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/chicorose
FOLLOW NEVER SLEEPS:
Facebook: facebook.com/neversleepsmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/neversleepsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3zpSqnY