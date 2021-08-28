August 28, 2021
Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label
Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label

Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first to release on the collaborative imprint.
Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first to release on the collaborative imprint.

A goliath partnership has emerged between Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group, who have joined forces to launch their collaborative label Tomorrowland Music

Specifically, Tomorrowland will be working with UMG's subdivision Universal Music Germany. Virgin Music Label & Artist Services will serve as their distributor and Astralwerks will work in partnership with the emerging label on U.S.-based releases. Through their combined influence, Tomorrowland and UMG look to curate a strong lineup of releases in the years to come. 

Afrojack's new collaborative project Never Sleeps will be the first to release on the label with their song "You Got The Love." Never Sleeps will serve as a collective, with various artists releasing under the project in the future. This time around, the Dutch EDM titan be collaborating with Chico Rose

"You Got The Love" embraces a big room house festival sound, complete with soaring synths and an anthemic vocal. The song is the perfect fit for festivals like Tomorrowland and could be a strong indicator of what's to come on Tomorrowland Music. 

Listen to "You Got The Love" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

