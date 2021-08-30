A Firefighter and a Doctor Have Teamed Up to Create a House Track: Listen

Tone Troy and Arturo Sanchez dropped the heroic track, dubbed "I Know," on Stashed Records.

When Tone Troy and Arturo Sanchez aren't saving lives in their day jobs, they're hard at work in the studio.

Tone Troy, a New York City firefighter who moonlights as a DJ and dance music producer, has teamed up with the doctor-turned electronic artist Arturo Sanchez for a new song called "I Know." They have carved out time from their heroic schedules to drop a chilled-out house single that captures the bittersweet end-of-summer vibes we're all experiencing.

Spacey vocals lead listeners off on their sunset drive as the drums kick in and accelerate the journey. While the vox take center stage, twinkly keys and synths in the distance create a nostalgic, peaceful feeling reminiscent of those days by the pool right before the sun goes down.

You can listen to "I Know" below—as well as its extended version—and download or stream the track here.

FOLLOW TONE TROY:

Facebook: facebook.com/tonetroymusic

Twitter: twitter.com/tone_troy

Instagram: instagram.com/tonetroy

Spotify: spoti.fi/3BfEHR0

FOLLOW ARTURO SANCHEZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/arturosanchezdj1

Twitter: twitter.com/arturosanchezdj

Instagram: instagram.com/arturosanchezdj

Spotify: spoti.fi/3DrMzRd