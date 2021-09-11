Tony Romera's Debut Album "Introspection" Channels Early Influences Into Multi-Genre Joyride: Listen

After giving fans a glimpse at his debut album with a slew of singles, Tony Romera has finally unveiled his highly anticipated Introspection LP via Monstercat.

Spanning 16 tracks, Romera's Introspection is a treat for longtime fans and new listeners alike. He effortlessly flows between genres, refusing to be confined by the house music that has defined him over the course of his career. The album is a reflective look at his influences up until this point, drawing inspiration from the likes of Daft Punk, 90s hip-hop, and punk music, all of which he cherished growing up.

While the house music vet rarely strays from the genre he calls home, he comfortably does so throughout Introspection. "My Mind" (with Karina Ramage) embraces a slowed-down, upbeat feel with booming percussion and shimmering synths that cultivate a nostalgic vibe. "My Love (Part II)" forgoes the house aspects of part one and embraces rumbling drum & bass percussion.

Listen to Introspection below.

Tony Romera has made 2021 his year. He opened the year with his massive Shaun Frank collaboration "Crazy," then released his tune with Damien N-Drix "Savior Faire" via Spinnin' Records. Just a bit after that, he tried his hand at remixing Petit Biscuit's "Parachute."

Find Introspection on all streaming platforms here.

