September 11, 2021
Tony Romera's Debut Album "Introspection" Channels Early Influences Into Multi-Genre Joyride: Listen
Publish date:

Tony Romera's Debut Album "Introspection" Channels Early Influences Into Multi-Genre Joyride: Listen

Tony Romera refuses to be confined by a single genre.
Author:

c/o Press

Tony Romera refuses to be confined by a single genre.

After giving fans a glimpse at his debut album with a slew of singles, Tony Romera has finally unveiled his highly anticipated Introspection LP via Monstercat.

Spanning 16 tracks, Romera's Introspection is a treat for longtime fans and new listeners alike. He effortlessly flows between genres, refusing to be confined by the house music that has defined him over the course of his career. The album is a reflective look at his influences up until this point, drawing inspiration from the likes of Daft Punk, 90s hip-hop, and punk music, all of which he cherished growing up. 

While the house music vet rarely strays from the genre he calls home, he comfortably does so throughout Introspection. "My Mind" (with Karina Ramage) embraces a slowed-down, upbeat feel with booming percussion and shimmering synths that cultivate a nostalgic vibe. "My Love (Part II)" forgoes the house aspects of part one and embraces rumbling drum & bass percussion. 

Listen to Introspection below.

Recommended Articles

crankdat shaquille o'neal
NEWS

Watch DJ Diesel Drop Unreleased Collab With Crankdat

Footage from a recent show confirmed that Crankdat has a song on the way with Shaquille O'Neal.

tony romera
MUSIC RELEASES

Tony Romera's Debut Album "Introspection" Channels Early Influences Into Multi-Genre Joyride: Listen

Tony Romera refuses to be confined by a single genre.

No Mana
MUSIC RELEASES

No Mana Ushers In the Return of Electro House With "Electromag" Compilation

The mau5trap compilation features singles from Tommy Trash, EDDIE, Wolfgang Gartner, and more.

Tony Romera has made 2021 his year. He opened the year with his massive Shaun Frank collaboration "Crazy," then released his tune with Damien N-Drix "Savior Faire" via Spinnin' Records. Just a bit after that, he tried his hand at remixing Petit Biscuit's "Parachute."

Find Introspection on all streaming platforms here

FOLLOW TONY ROMERA:

Facebook: facebook.com/TonyRomera
Twitter: twitter.com/TonyRomera
Instagram: instagram.com/tonyromera
Spotify: spoti.fi/3immHfQ

Related

Tony Romera
MUSIC RELEASES

Tony Romera Drops Unrelenting House Heater "MS69" on Monstercat

"MS69" is the second single from Tony Romera's forthcoming debut album.

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Radiate Authenticity On Debut Album "...With Opened Eyes": Listen

Their album arrives alongside a visualizer for the lead track "Skin (I Give In To You)."

iggy azalea
MUSIC RELEASES

Iggy Azalea Explores Multi-Genre Electronic Music Influences In Final Album: Listen

"The End of an Era" is Iggy Azalea's most experimental record to date, featuring her take on house, drum & bass, and other electronic genres.

leaving laurel pierce fulton
MUSIC RELEASES

Leaving Laurel's Debut Album Is a Stunning Tribute to Pierce Fulton's Memory: Listen

The duo's self-titled debut album is an aching, 11-track song-cycle of spellbinding electronic ballads.

night bass
MUSIC RELEASES

Night Bass Drops Club-Friendly Compilation Featuring MONXX, Tony Romera, More

Their latest compilation is filled with the infectious Night Bass energy fans know and love.

Tisoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Pays Tribute to UK Roots on Debut Album "01953"

Tisoki has fearlessly embraced a forward-thinking sound to lead his project into the future.

DJ/producer KSHMR over a reddish background.
MUSIC RELEASES

KSHMR Delivers Internationally Inspired Journey on Debut Album "Harmonica Andromeda"

The album evokes feelings of hopefulness while introducing listeners to a myriad of unique instruments.

PorterRobinson-Nurture-album-cover-1-1611778054-scaled-1
MUSIC RELEASES

Porter Robinson Embraces Change on Brilliant Sophomore Album, "Nurture": Listen

The most anticipated electronic album of the year has finally arrived.