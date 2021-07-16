Tony Romera Drops Unrelenting House Heater "MS69" on Monstercat

Hot off the heels of his latest single "VHS," Tony Romera has returned to Monstercat with an unrelenting house heater called "MS69."

The brooding grittiness of "MS69" is right on brand for the French producer's signature bass house sound. Making use of an intoxicating vocal sample and aggressive Korg synth, Romera has cooked up an incredibly catchy beat. Check out the new track below.

"I was feeling heated the day I made “MS69,” he said. "It was originally called 'UPS FDP,' which translates to me cursing at UPS in French slang, because they were late on delivering my new synths."

"Since I wasn't able to get them in time, I decided to make a super aggressive track with my Korg MS-20," Romera continued. "I was playing with the filter and it reminded me of one of my favorite records from Daft Punk, “Rollin' & Scratchin'.” With that in mind, “MS69” was born! This song really defines my darker side. I've been impulsive since I was a kid and I think that comes through in this track.”

"MS69" and "VHS" are only the start of Tony Romera's career year, as he's set to release his debut album Introspection on Monstercat in the coming months. You can listen to "MS69" on streaming platforms here.

