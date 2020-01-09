Topic Releases Bouncy Pop Track "Breaking Me" ft. A7S

German producer Topic (real name Tobias Topic) is well known for creating killer dance-leaning pop anthems. His latest, "Breaking Me" featuring A7S, is no different.

Released via Universal Music, the song is enigmatic and edgy. Vocals from A7S match a bouncy bass line and clubby synths. Vaguely tropical house, this track is fit for both dimly lit dance floors and pop-inspired festival sets.

Carrying Topic swiftly into the new year - and a new decade, for that matter - "Breaking Me" is his sixth single to come out in 2019. It follows his Friends and Music collaborative EP with KAYEF and T-Zon, which showcased Topic's ability to produce beats underneath German hip-hop. The EP came as a surprise to Topic's dedicated listeners, as it was the first time his sound departed from his typical, upbeat style.

This track shows a return to Topic's pop-centric production. Only time will tell which direction (if not both) he brings into 2020.

