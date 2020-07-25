Float Away On Medasin's Flip of the Toto Classic "Africa"

In his latest high-profile remix, this time of Toto's iconic "Africa," Medasin has once again given us a hearty dose of his groovy chillwave flavor.

Released independently today, Medasin surprisingly strips away most of the track's original arrangement, including Toto's vocals, to make use of only its melody. Lightly blossoming synths float gently above the song's recognizable chords, turning "Africa" into a magically understated instrumental. From the exotic synths in its introduction to the faux EDM drop built by drum machines and crisp claps, Medasin's "Africa" rework takes us somewhere new and unexpected, turning a classic sing-along into a dance floor get-down.

The new "Africa" remix was previously teased on the artist's social media and in livestreamed sets, including Digital Mirage Music Festival. With an immersive and inventive arrangement, the track falls right in line with other acclaimed remixes by the artist, including that of "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man and "Wild Thoughts" by Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

