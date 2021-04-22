Tritonal Switched Gears During the Pandemic and Wrote a Meditation Album: Listen

"We both instinctively knew that we wanted to grow interpersonally, spiritually, and musically."

Trance titans Tritonal are well known to be a chart-topping act. Flexing their unique trance stylings with a mainstage edge, the duo have dominated the genre for a decade and amassed over a billion streams worldwide.

During the pandemic, however, Tritonal saw fit to take the downtime for some introspection, and the result is phenomenal. Taking a step back from the center stage of progressive house and trance, Tritonal have now put forth their newest offering, Reverence.

A ruminative and pensive album through and through, Reverence is unlike any of Tritonal's previous releases. Released on Earth Day and crafted for a meditative experience, the album offers soothing and ambient soundscapes that will take listeners on a journey through their own consciousness.

Soulful, luminescent piano chords nicely elevate tracks like album openers "Tula" and "A Path," and call to mind earlier Tritonal works, but are a far cry from the loud nightclubs and massive gatherings that the Tritonal discography typically represents.



Ethnically inspired tracks like "Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," "Gayatri," and "Sadhana" draw direct influence from Eastern culture and make impeccable use of vocal samples and chants. "Lucid" and "Submerge" offer more spaced out and relaxing tones, employing airy pads and tranquil synth work.

The rest of the album's tracks follow suit, delivering a comforting and deeply stimulating essence that's perfectly suited for meditation or relaxation. The album's eponymous song closes things out with a nine-minute journey through elements and themes of each of the album's seamless movements, which are all harmonically tied together through the musical circle of fifths.

Reverence was completely conceived and brought to life during the quarantine period caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. That period of downtime encouraged Tritonal to reflect and contemplate on their lives and journeys. Inspired by the meditative music of artists like Brian Eno, Nils Frahm, and Ólafur Arnalds, Reverence was conceptualized.

"We were grieving the loss of our brothers and sisters, we were grieving the divisiveness of the political climate, we were grieving the loss of the ability to do what we love doing so much - play music," said Tritonal's Chad Cisneros in a statement.

"Fortunately, both Dave and I were surrounded by our loving families and had one another to talk with daily, we had the support of our beautiful wives and children, we had music, and we had our own personal relationships with the Divine," he continued. "We realized that although this was a crisis on one level, it also presented a huge opportunity."

"We both instinctively knew that we wanted to grow interpersonally, spiritually, and musically. From this seed of a desire to grow, Reverence was born."

Tritonal's Reverence is out now via Enhanced Music and available here.

