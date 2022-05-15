Skip to main content
Listen to Trivecta's Uplifting Debut Album "The Way Back Up"

Listen to Trivecta's Uplifting Debut Album "The Way Back Up"

Trivecta effortlessly flows between genres while simultaneously keeping everything cohesive on his debut LP.

Trivecta effortlessly flows between genres while simultaneously keeping everything cohesive on his debut LP.

Returning to Ophelia Records, the label he's called home for the past three years, Trivecta has released his long-awaited 13-track debut album, The Way Back Up

The folk bass maestro has outdone himself on The Way Back Up, encapsulating the emotive sound that helped bring him to prominence while also showcasing his ability to effortlessly flow between genres. The first two tracks, "Sail Away" with Jay Mason and "Open Road" with Rico & Miella, capture that essence perfectly. The former encapsulates Trivecta's signature sound perfectly while the latter gives listeners a glimpse into the diversity that's to come. 

Another shining moment where his distinct sound comes to life is on "Memory Away" with fakelife and "Half A World Away" with Sarah de Warren. Both allow the vocalist to lead while later taking control with soaring synths and overpowering percussion. It's a formula that Trivecta has mastered, proving why he's become a favorite amongst Ophelia's fans over the years.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Trivecta
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Trivecta's Uplifting Debut Album "The Way Back Up"

Trivecta effortlessly flows between genres while simultaneously keeping everything cohesive on his debut LP.

By Niko Sanijust now
183164677_350124033151616_2002539047445115533_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Connects with Myah Marie for Intoxicating Track "Growing Wild"

"Growing Wild" is a highlight reel of Ray Volpe's masterful production skillset.

By Niko Sani23 hours ago
Headshot of NOISIA.
MUSIC RELEASES

Noisia Deliver Unrelentingly Gritty Final Chapter, "Closer"

Noisia's final album has arrived in full.

By Cameron Sunkel23 hours ago

The diversity comes in many forms on The Way Back Up. "Horizon Lines" is an unsuspecting drum and bass smash that features melodic moments while still providing proper rumbling goodness. "The Gallows" with Fagin might be the most surprising song of all, however, as Trivecta cooked up a pounding techno track to break things up near the end of the LP. 

Overall, The Way Back Up feels like a long time coming for Trivecta as his ability to put together a cohesive project has been apparent through the themes and sounds found in each of his previous releases over the past eight years.

Listen to The Way Back Up on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW TRIVECTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/trivectamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/trivectamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/trivectamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2SYbklh

Related

wooli trivecta scott stapp creed
MUSIC RELEASES

Wooli and Trivecta Tap Creed Frontman Scott Stapp for Anthemic Single "Light Up The Sky": Listen

We're willing to bet you didn't see this coming.

Trivecta
INTERVIEWS

Trivecta Pioneers "Folk Bass" In His Debut EP [Interview]

Trivecta opens up about joining Ophelia Records and finally releasing his debut EP, "Everyday."

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

kill the noise
MUSIC RELEASES

Kill The Noise Announces Sophomore Album, Drops Massive Single "Don't Look Back"

Kill The Noise's upcoming album will be his first in over six years.

Excision, Wooli, and Trivecta
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision, Wooli, Trivecta, and Julianne Hope Release Music Video for "Oxygen"

The video is fits "Oxygen" perfectly.

Xavi
MUSIC RELEASES

Xavi Showcases Emotive Touch on Debut Album, "To The Endless Searing Skies"

Xavi's LP is the second album released on Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint.

Xavi
MUSIC RELEASES

Xavi Shines on Pensive Single from Debut Album, "Neverless"

Xavi's album is set to be the second full-length LP released on Ophelia Records.

Seven Lions - Blanke - Trivecta - RBBTS
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions, Blanke and Trivecta Unveil Collossal Collab "Wild And Broken" With RBBTS

A beautiful track that combines the best of melodic dubstep and folk-tinged bass music.