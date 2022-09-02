TroyBoi Announces Latin Music-Inspired EP, "INFLUENDO," Drops First Single
TroyBoi's next EP is a love letter to the culture and sound of Latin music.
Back in July, TroyBoi released "Never Felt This Way," a blistering trap anthem that he called "a lil appetiser before the main course arrives." Now that we've been served our pre-dinner snack, he's announced what's on the menu for the main course.
TroyBoi has now revealed INFLUENDO, a new EP inspired by his love of Latin music and his adventures performing music all around the world. Its first single, "NINGUÉM DORME,” is out now.
Translating to "NOBODY SLEEPS” in Portuguese, the new track is a high-powered trap heater that channels the signature energy of TroyBoi alongside Brazil's MC Lan and Tropkillaz. Take a listen below.
INFLUENDO is set to arrive later in the month of September, according to TroyBoi.
"I’m excited to announce my new upcoming EP ‘INFLUENDO’ inspired by my love of Latin music, the culture and my travels throughout the various countries, he tweeted. “I look forward to sharing this project with you all in September."
