TroyBoi Previews Disco-Infused Single from Upcoming "V!BEZ Vol. 4" EP

Just days into 2021, TroyBoi announced that he would be releasing the next chapter in his V!BEZ EP series. Now, he's revealed that the first single from the fourth volume will be arriving this week. The British trap heavyweight will re-imagine a disco classic for a track called "Bellz," the introduction to his highly anticipated body of work.

In the short teaser, you can hear samples from Anita Ward's iconic disco anthem "Ring My Bell." Laced with vocals from the 1979 Grammy Award-winning single, the short teaser gives a small taste of TroyBoi's modern-day rework. The nature of the preview featuring disco ball-clad dancers has led some to believe that there will be a music video attached to the release. While the video seems likely, it has not been confirmed at the time of this article's publication.

"Bellz" by TroyBoi is set to release on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, three days ahead of his upcoming V!BEZ Vol. 4 EP.

