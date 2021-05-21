TroyBoi Drops Sultry New Single "Inspirado En Mexico" While in Los Cabos

"One of my biggest inspirations to create music is when I travel and appreciate the culture of the country that I’m in."

Arriving early for his headlining gig at Beach House this weekend, TroyBoi had some downtime to take in the culture while staying in Cabo Son Lucas, Mexico.

In a matter of days, the global trap luminary was inspired from his travels and produced a brand new track infused with a sultry Latin flair. Titled "Inspirado En Mexico," the exotic tune opens with sensual strumming on a Flamenco guitar, accented with a melodic maraca to maintain the beat.

By thoughtfully blending traditional Latin instruments with his own signature sounds, TroyBoi once again managed to produce a genre-bending masterstroke with finesse.

Check out TroyBoi's post about "the vibe" down in Mexico below.

The release of "Inspirado En Mexico" arrives two months after "REDEYE," a massive collaboration with Justin Bieber. While that pairing took many by surprise, it was a testament to the many genres TroyBoi's sound can compliment.

Check out "Inspirado En Mexico" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

