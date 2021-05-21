TroyBoi Drops Sultry New Single "Inspirado En Mexico" While in Los Cabos

"One of my biggest inspirations to create music is when I travel and appreciate the culture of the country that I’m in."
Author:
Publish date:

Arriving early for his headlining gig at Beach House this weekend, TroyBoi had some downtime to take in the culture while staying in Cabo Son Lucas, Mexico. 

In a matter of days, the global trap luminary was inspired from his travels and produced a brand new track infused with a sultry Latin flair. Titled "Inspirado En Mexico," the exotic tune opens with sensual strumming on a Flamenco guitar, accented with a melodic maraca to maintain the beat.

By thoughtfully blending traditional Latin instruments with his own signature sounds, TroyBoi once again managed to produce a genre-bending masterstroke with finesse. 

Check out TroyBoi's post about "the vibe" down in Mexico below.

The release of "Inspirado En Mexico" arrives two months after "REDEYE," a massive collaboration with Justin Bieber. While that pairing took many by surprise, it was a testament to the many genres TroyBoi's sound can compliment.

Check out "Inspirado En Mexico" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

