TroyBoi Flexes Signature Sound on Woozy Trap Banger "MADTING": Listen

Kevin Sparks

Another day, another hit for TroyBoi, who has remained as prolific as ever in 2021.

TroyBoi is back with his latest trap hit, a woozy banger called "MADTING."

The revered electronic music producer, who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2020, flexes his signature sound on "MADTING." With its spacey, minimalistic arrangement and thick low end, it's classic TroyBoi.

There is perhaps no one more astute when it comes to producing in-between the bars than TroyBoi, whose nuanced sound is on full display here. He makes sporadic use of metallic wobbles—akin to the ones heard in his Skrillex-assisted hit "Warlordz"—but they're strategically splayed throughout the mix so they don't overpower its other intricate elements. Those include pitched vocal chops and playful flutes, among other production masterstrokes.

TroyBoi has remained typically prolific in 2021. In March he joined forces with Justin Bieber to produce "Redeye," a track from the pop star's chart-topping Justice LP. In June he appeared on Marshmello's long-awaited Shockwave album, co-producing the trap banger "Jiggle It."

He then quickly followed with the disco-inspired "You're The One For Me," a foot-tapping collab with Destructo that showcased his versatility and ability to produce across the genre spectrum.

You can stream "MADTING" on your go-to platform here.

