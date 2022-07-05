Listen to TroyBoi's Woozy Trap Banger, "Never Felt This Way"
Fresh off a career year that saw him produce music on two albums nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, TroyBoi has returned with a stunning new single, "Never Felt This Way."
Kicking off with haunting strings, the pioneering trap music producer introduces a brooding bass line before unloading a nasty drop. It's here where his patented approach to sound design flows and flourishes, gliding with the gritty trap flair of a signature TroyBoi record.
The second drop delves even deeper, using thick 808s to transfix listeners into a rabbit hole of languid sonic boom. TroyBoi eventually wraps up the woozy track with an elegant, R&B-inspired coda.
The release of "Never Felt This Way" may signal a long-form project from TroyBoi, who called it "a lil appetiser before the main course arrives" in a tweet.
Recommended Articles
20 Photos That Show Why EXIT Is One of the Best Electronic Music Festivals In Europe
ZHU, Noisia, Afrojack, Calvin Harris and more are set to throw down at EXIT's 2022 edition.
Listen to TroyBoi's Woozy Trap Banger, "Never Felt This Way"
The surprise drop may signal a long-form project in the works.
David Guetta and Armin van Buuren Announce First-Ever B2B DJ Set
The two dance music icons will join forces at Ushuaïa Ibiza in summer 2022.
Take a listen to the new single below.
FOLLOW TROYBOI:
Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf