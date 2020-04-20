TroyBoi Reveals Sophomore Album and New "V!BEZ" EP

Those who like trap music are in for a treat as TroyBoi not only announced the next entry in his V!BEZ EP series, but also revealed that his sophomore album is in the works. On an Instagram Story post over the weekend, the British producer gave fans an update on what he's been working on and promised new music in "many different flavors."

The next chapter in his EP series follows last July's diverse V!BEZ Vol. 3, which featured quirky yet banging tracks like "PAPI CHULO," "BAILE," and his thunderous collaboration with Skrillex, "WARLORDZ." The upcoming album, on the other hand, will be his first since the release of 2017's critically-acclaimed trap heater Left Is Right.

Last month, TroyBoi joined forces with Snakehips for the hip-hop and trap hybrid "Wavez." Not long before that, he released "AJA AJA" with Amar, which featured Hindi lyrics that touched upon his Indian heritage.

At the time of writing, TroyBoi has not formally announced a release date for V!BEZ Vol. 4 or his sophomore album.

H/T: Run The Trap

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/troyboi