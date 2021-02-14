TroyBoi Drops Mind-Blowing Look into the Future with Music Video for "Eyez on Me" with Nina Sky

TroyBoi Drops Mind-Blowing Look into the Future with Music Video for "Eyez on Me" with Nina Sky

The trippy music video showcases the sights and sounds of a cybernetic city deep in the future.
Author:
Publish date:

TroyBoi

Late last month, TroyBoi treated fans to another fantastic chapter of his V!BEZ EP series. On volume four, he dropped six new songs and one unreleased fan-favorite, making up one of his best collections of singles to date. Now, not long after the release of the audio expierence, comes a new visual accompaniment in the form of a music video for his collaboration with Nina Sky, "Eyez on Me." The confidence-inspiring vocals combined with stylish production made the track a quick stand-out on the new EP.

A fitting partner for TroyBoi's forward-thinking and finely-crafted production, the video has viewers explore a futuristic tower filled with incredible sights and sounds. In tune with the beat of the song, the video showcases psychedelic visuals from far into the future or a far-off galaxy. 

V!BEZ Vol. 4 by TroyBoi was released on Friday, January 29th, 2021. You can download or stream his latest here.

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf

Related

Troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi's "Do You?" Music Video Is A Choreographic Masterpiece

Troyboi's "Do You?" music video puts a fresh spin on one of his formative releases.

75564634_2966533693374020_5313270030035582976_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch TroyBoi's Ode to Disco With New Music Video and Single, "Bellz"

Trap-disco better be here to stay.

Skrillex, TroyBoi, Ludmilla, Lan, and Ty Dolla $ign
NEWS

Skrillex and Troyboi's "Malokera" Music Video Released

The mega-collaboration was quick to receive its own music video.

troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Previews Disco-Infused Single from Upcoming "V!BEZ Vol. 4" EP

The single features samples from Anita Ward's 1979 disco classic, "Ring My Bell."

TroyBoi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Is Back With V!BEZ, Vol. 3

Watch the official music video for "PAPI CHULO"

Troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

Troyboi drops diverse new EP with "V!BES"

Troyboi is unstoppable!

TroyBoi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Reveals Sophomore Album and New "V!BEZ" EP

Fans of the British producer are getting ready for the next "V!BEZ" EP and the follow-up to 2017's "Left Is Right."

TroyBoi and Skrillex
NEWS

TroyBoi Premieres a Bouncy New Collaboration with Skrillex

The Soundclash star announced a massive new collaboration with Skrillex.