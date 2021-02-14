TroyBoi Drops Mind-Blowing Look into the Future with Music Video for "Eyez on Me" with Nina Sky
Late last month, TroyBoi treated fans to another fantastic chapter of his V!BEZ EP series. On volume four, he dropped six new songs and one unreleased fan-favorite, making up one of his best collections of singles to date. Now, not long after the release of the audio expierence, comes a new visual accompaniment in the form of a music video for his collaboration with Nina Sky, "Eyez on Me." The confidence-inspiring vocals combined with stylish production made the track a quick stand-out on the new EP.
A fitting partner for TroyBoi's forward-thinking and finely-crafted production, the video has viewers explore a futuristic tower filled with incredible sights and sounds. In tune with the beat of the song, the video showcases psychedelic visuals from far into the future or a far-off galaxy.
V!BEZ Vol. 4 by TroyBoi was released on Friday, January 29th, 2021. You can download or stream his latest here.
