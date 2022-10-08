Skip to main content
TSHA Moves Mountains On Stunning Debut Album, "Capricorn Sun"

It's easy to imagine TSHA conducting a crowd to these songs, full-body spiritual experiences abound under the trance-inducing melodies of her arrangements.

Capricorns: limitless in resilience, relentless against adversity and steep in emotional depth. 

TSHA taps into the heart, soul and spirit of her astrological sun sign on her debut album, Capricorn Sun, a swelling stunner out now via Ninja Tune. The 13-track LP is mountain-moving at its best, and consistent in the punch of its hooks. And while the power of TSHA's free-flowing arrangements may take a moment to hit their stride, her work is of the breed that transforms on the dancefloor.

Take the slow-building rapture of "Dancing in the Shadows" (with Clementine Douglas), for example. Ecstasy bubbles under the surface of orchestral chords and Douglas' impassioned flows. It's easy to imagine TSHA, who was named one of EDM.com's best music producers in 2021, conducting a crowd, full-body spiritual experiences abound under the trance-inducing melodic house of its drop. 

Then there's "OnlyL" (with NIMMO), an act of catharsis that—when preceded by the rhythmic dynamism of "The Light"—becomes even more of a rallying call. Synths billow up as if from within and they burst with a feathery touch as NIMMO cries, "I want to feel new love tonight."

TSHA takes us to the stars and back on Capricorn Sun, her sky enchanted with an electropop sensibility comparable to the odysseys of ODESZA. "Anxious Mind" (also with Douglas) toys with the dichotomy between hard and soft amongst shimmering sound design. "Giving Up" is a stirring love song of persistence, inspired by TSHA's romantic relationship with featured vocalist Mafro. "Water" (with Oumou Sangaré) pays homage to the sounds of Malian Groat music, a West African style that accompanies oral histories with traditional drums and strings. 

TSHA

TSHA.

Lest we forget the intimate delicacy of "Sister," a vocal chop-driven house record that—since its release in 2020—has become a TSHA hallmark. The comforting sweeps of its sonics hit even harder in the context of an album inspired by nearly three years of emotions and experiences.

“I like to identify with some of the positive characteristics of a Capricorn: the hardiness and the work ethic… but also the sensitivity,” TSHA explained in a press release. “Naming the album ‘Capricorn Sun’ was a good way of saying ‘this is me'...The songs on the album represent different parts of me."

Listen to Capricorn Sun below and stream the album here.

