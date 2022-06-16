TSHA Confirms Release Date of Debut Album, Drops Stunning Lead Single: Listen

Skip to main content
TSHA Confirms Release Date of Debut Album, Drops Stunning Lead Single

"Capricorn Sun" will deliver 12 tracks including TSHA's latest, "Giving Up."

You heard it here first: TSHA's debut album will be a game-changer.

Luckily, fans of the London-based beatsmith won't have to wait much longer. Capricorn Sun is officially due October 7th, 2022 and its lead single "Giving Up" (with Mafro) is out now.

"Giving Up" offers a delectable taste of what's to come, blending crystalline synths with brisk breakbeats and the ethereal vocals of Mafro. "I feel like that track is a manifestation of our frustrations at the time," TSHA said of the single, which was written during lockdown, adding that it marks the "peak time" of the entire record.

Delivering 12 tracks both new and old, the Ninja Tune album will also feature the voices of Clementine Douglas, NIMMO and Grammy-winning vocalist Oumou Sangaré. While October 7th won't actually fall during Capricorn season, TSHA, who identifies with the earth sign, promised in a press release that the project will embody its dual natures and different sides. 

"The hardiness and work ethic, the sensitivity," explained TSHA, who was named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2022. "Naming the album Capricorn Sun was a good way of saying, 'This is me.' It's a theme that carries through the album's creative and artwork." 

TSHA

"Capricorn Sun" by TSHA is due October 7th, 2022. Design by Jade Ping. 

Pre-order Capricorn Sun here and check out the full tracklist below. 

TSHA - Capricorn Sun Tracklist:

1. Galdem (Intro)
2. The Light
3. OnlyL (feat. NIMMO)
4. Water (feat. Oumou Sangaré)
5. Dancing In The Shadows (feat. Clementine Douglas)
6. Giving Up (feat. Mafro)
7. Anxious Mind (feat. Clementine Douglas)
8. Time
9. Power
10. Running
11. Sister
12. Nala (Outro)

