TVBOO Taps GRiZ for Wonky Lead Single From Debut Album
Why aren’t DJs allowed to work at aquariums?
Because they always drop the bass. Despite that awful dad joke, read on to discover the lead single from TVBOO's debut album, "Bass Music," a heavy-hitting collaboration with GRiZ.
"Bass Music" is a tongue-in-cheek dubstep banger replete with the wonky sound design of TVBOO, who has quickly emerged as one of the genre's most jocular characters. GRiZ's heady bass and fluttery arpeggios take over the verse before making way for the song's drop, which features TVBOO's signature saws and slithering bass patches.
TVBOO said that working with GRiZ, who was named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2021, was "one of the coolest things to happen" in his career.
"GRiZ has literally been my favorite artist since I got into dance music," TVBOO gushed in a press statement. "I asked him to come on my podcast and he said he'd do it only if we made a track together. Of course I played it cool and said 'I guess we can do that,' but on the inside I was screaming like a convict who just got out of prison in time to see the new Elvis Presley movie after NFL Sunday football. This is one of the coolest things to happen to me and the song came out incredible. Praise Dale."
"Bass Music" is the lead single from TVBOO's debut album, Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People. Take a listen below and stream the track here.
Recommended Articles
Eric Prydz Is Bringing His Mind-Bending HOLO Show to ADE 2022
The Tomorrowland-powered performance will be the only European show to feature Prydz's HOLO production for the rest of the year.
Look Inside Meow Wolf's 2022 Vortex Festival, a Surrealist Escape In Denver
Moving their flagship Vortex festival to Denver for the first time, Meow Wolf proved their prestige is immutable.
ODESZA Share the Humble Roots of Their Visual Inspiration for "The Last Goodbye"
The unheralded photographer ODESZA sought inspiration from had just relocated to New York from Belarus when he was visited by the duo.
Coinciding with the reveal of the LP is the announcement of TVBOO's first-ever headline tour, which will kick off in mid-August and hit Las Vegas, Denver and Atlanta, among other major cities.
Check out a full list of TVBOO's 2022 tour dates below.
FOLLOW TVBOO:
Facebook: facebook.com/musicbytvboo
Instagram: Instagram.com/musicbytvboo
Twitter: twitter.com/musicbytvboo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Quwz6R
FOLLOW GRIZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ