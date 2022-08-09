Why aren’t DJs allowed to work at aquariums?

Because they always drop the bass. Despite that awful dad joke, read on to discover the lead single from TVBOO's debut album, "Bass Music," a heavy-hitting collaboration with GRiZ.

"Bass Music" is a tongue-in-cheek dubstep banger replete with the wonky sound design of TVBOO, who has quickly emerged as one of the genre's most jocular characters. GRiZ's heady bass and fluttery arpeggios take over the verse before making way for the song's drop, which features TVBOO's signature saws and slithering bass patches.

TVBOO said that working with GRiZ, who was named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2021, was "one of the coolest things to happen" in his career.

"GRiZ has literally been my favorite artist since I got into dance music," TVBOO gushed in a press statement. "I asked him to come on my podcast and he said he'd do it only if we made a track together. Of course I played it cool and said 'I guess we can do that,' but on the inside I was screaming like a convict who just got out of prison in time to see the new Elvis Presley movie after NFL Sunday football. This is one of the coolest things to happen to me and the song came out incredible. Praise Dale."

"Bass Music" is the lead single from TVBOO's debut album, Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People. Take a listen below and stream the track here.

Coinciding with the reveal of the LP is the announcement of TVBOO's first-ever headline tour, which will kick off in mid-August and hit Las Vegas, Denver and Atlanta, among other major cities.

Check out a full list of TVBOO's 2022 tour dates below.

FOLLOW TVBOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/musicbytvboo

Instagram: Instagram.com/musicbytvboo

Twitter: twitter.com/musicbytvboo

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Quwz6R

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ

Twitter: twitter.com/Griz

Instagram: instagram.com/griz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ