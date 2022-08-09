Skip to main content
TVBOO Taps GRiZ for Wonky Lead Single From Debut Album

TVBOO Taps GRiZ for Wonky Lead Single From Debut Album

Thick saws and wonky sound design comprise the first single from TVBOO's debut LP, "Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People."

Press/Jason Siegel

Thick saws and wonky sound design comprise the first single from TVBOO's debut LP, "Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People."

Why aren’t DJs allowed to work at aquariums?

Because they always drop the bass. Despite that awful dad joke, read on to discover the lead single from TVBOO's debut album, "Bass Music," a heavy-hitting collaboration with GRiZ.

"Bass Music" is a tongue-in-cheek dubstep banger replete with the wonky sound design of TVBOO, who has quickly emerged as one of the genre's most jocular characters. GRiZ's heady bass and fluttery arpeggios take over the verse before making way for the song's drop, which features TVBOO's signature saws and slithering bass patches.

TVBOO said that working with GRiZ, who was named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2021, was "one of the coolest things to happen" in his career.

"GRiZ has literally been my favorite artist since I got into dance music," TVBOO gushed in a press statement. "I asked him to come on my podcast and he said he'd do it only if we made a track together. Of course I played it cool and said 'I guess we can do that,' but on the inside I was screaming like a convict who just got out of prison in time to see the new Elvis Presley movie after NFL Sunday football. This is one of the coolest things to happen to me and the song came out incredible. Praise Dale."

"Bass Music" is the lead single from TVBOO's debut album, Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People. Take a listen below and stream the track here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

eric prydz holo
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Is Bringing His Mind-Bending HOLO Show to ADE 2022

The Tomorrowland-powered performance will be the only European show to feature Prydz's HOLO production for the rest of the year.

By Nick Yopko15 hours ago
meow wolf vortex
EVENTS

Look Inside Meow Wolf's 2022 Vortex Festival, a Surrealist Escape In Denver

Moving their flagship Vortex festival to Denver for the first time, Meow Wolf proved their prestige is immutable.

By Jason Heffler16 hours ago
odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Share the Humble Roots of Their Visual Inspiration for "The Last Goodbye"

The unheralded photographer ODESZA sought inspiration from had just relocated to New York from Belarus when he was visited by the duo.

By Cameron Sunkel19 hours ago

Coinciding with the reveal of the LP is the announcement of TVBOO's first-ever headline tour, which will kick off in mid-August and hit Las Vegas, Denver and Atlanta, among other major cities.

Check out a full list of TVBOO's 2022 tour dates below.

FZFzk1sXwAUcd1V

FOLLOW TVBOO:

Facebook: facebook.com/musicbytvboo
Instagram: Instagram.com/musicbytvboo
Twitter: twitter.com/musicbytvboo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Quwz6R

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eB8EzZ

Related

Photo Aug 25, 12 37 10 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Drop Wonky Trap Tune "Bubble Bass"

YOOKiE's signature genre-bending sound is on full display in this trap banger.

mersiv
MUSIC RELEASES

Mersiv Redefines Bass Music on Metamorphic Debut Album, "Pretty Dark Loud"

Mersiv's first album explores his signature sound with depth and clarity.

griz clozee
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and Clozee Drop Must-Listen Collab, "Color Of Your Soul"

The Denver natives have joined forces to produce a bass-heavy single.

griz subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to GRiZ and Subtronics' Hotly Anticipated "Griztronics" Sequel

Take a listen to "Griztronics II (Another Level)" before it dominates the festival circuit.

GRiZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Takes Listeners on an Intergalactic Ride With New Single "Astro Funk"

"Gas up the spaceship."

riot ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Riot Ten Drops Riveting Sophomore Album, "Hype or Die: Homecoming"

The neck-breaking bass producer will support his new LP with a 45-date tour this fall.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and UBUR Finally Unveil Long-Awaited Bass Canyon ID, "Back to Back": Listen

Excision and UBUR debuted the blistering ID back in 2019 at Bass Canyon.

157304577_105181128303471_4620411783460402036_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Spine-Chilling Debut EP from LŪN, the Secret Electronic Alias of Lights [Exclusive]

"LŪN became the vessel for me to free a facet of my creativity that has been percolating all these years.