Louis Futon, Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli Among 6 Artists to Play “Pass the Beat” on New Mega-Collaboration [Premiere]

In the midst of the COVID-19-induced worldwide lockdown, a number of musicians across many genres played "pass the beat," a trend in which each participant virtually contributes something to a song. Back in March, an emerging electronic producer kicked off a challenge that would ultimately see seven artists collaborate on a new track. The fruits of their labor are finally realized with the release of "Twitter Telephone."

In the first of a series of tweets, the stem and rules were shared. The tagged producer in the post was tasked with adding something to the track before uploading it and tagging the artist they'd like to see next. Starting with Ian Ewing, the tune was altered by Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic, Martin Vogt (also known as Haywyre), Louis Futon, Cloudchord, and Birocratic.

A smooth downtempo tune, "Twitter Telephone" brings out the best in each artist involved. Velvety saxophone and waning keys follow a steady beat while it’s listeners tiptoe into the track. As the song progresses, intricate piano fuses with subtle vocal samples and hazy melodies to create a beautiful, natural audial environment reminiscent of a mountainside pond.

"Twitter Telephone" is out now. You can download or stream the mega-collaboration on Bandcamp here.