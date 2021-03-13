Two Feet Joins Forces With SHAED for Conscious New Single, "Part Time Psycho"

A portion of the funds raised from the song's sales will be donated to Teen Line.

Two Feet has joined forces with American indie pop band SHAED to release a conscious new track called "Part Time Psycho." Out now on Photo Finish Records, this timely tune sheds some light on the topic of mental health.

Inspired by the ups and downs of the past year, "Part Time Psycho" was created to increase awareness about the internal battles many individuals face, and to spread the message that no one has to face them alone. "At points we felt chest crushing pressure, intense joy, untraceable anxiety and moments of relief as the state of the world was in flux," SHAED wrote in an Instagram post. "We know we were not alone in these feelings."

The release of "Part Time Psycho" was accompanied by a retro music video, directed by Daniel St. Ours. Fitted with vintage outfits, a blue van—closely resembling The Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo—and classic arcade games, the imagery takes viewers back to a simpler time.

Two Feet has been sharing a more vulnerable side of himself as of late, with releases such as "I Want Love" with Gryffin and his latest EP, Max Maco Is Dead Right?. "Part Time Psycho" follows a similar theme, as the artist continues the conversation about mental health while adding his own vocal flare and masterful guitar chords. According to his Instagram Story, we can expect to see more guitar-heavy tracks in his new album coming out next month.

After a decade of creating music together, SHAED announced their upcoming debut album, High Dive, set to be released on May 11th. The 10-track record will include their new single with Two Feet, as well as their previously released tracks, "No Other Way," "Once Upon a Time," and their global hit single "Trampoline."

Two Feet and SHAED have decided to dedicate a portion of the funds raised from sales of "Part Time Psycho" to Teen Line, a safe and accessible call line for teens to get the support they need from trained teen counselors. You can find out more information about the non-profit organization here.

You can stream or download "Part Time Psycho" here.

