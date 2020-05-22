Two Friends Get Tropical In Latest Dim Mak Release, "Looking At You"

If there's anyone who can transform classic war film "Casablanca" into a feel-good, dance-infused pop anthem, it's Two Friends. Their latest release, "Looking At You" featuring Sam Vesso, infuses the track's reference to the movie's iconic line, "Here's looking at you, kid," into a tropical house tune with pop-inspired drums and synths for a high-energy EDM anthem.

Animated, anthemic lyrics from Vesso are the cherry on top of this single, upgrading the track's drop to something festival crowds will eventually sing along too. The release of "Looking At You" solidifies Two Friends' dominance as one of the premier dance music acts combining pop and future bass.

Since officially signing to Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records, last year, "Looking At You" is Two Friends' second release through the label. It follows last April's "Dollar Menu," another standout example of the duo's mastery of their classically American electronic sound. The track was teased last month in Big Bootie Mix, Vol 17, the latest edition of Two Friends' patented mixtape series.

