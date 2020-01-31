Two Friends Wish You "No Drama" with Latest Single

Comprised of Matt Halper and Eli Sones, the dynamic duo Two Friends show no sign of slowing down. After kicking off an ambitious 37-date tour on January 16th in Austin, Texas, EDM's favorite, fun-filled future bass group released a new single today titled "No Drama," with vocals from Kid Quill.

Out through Lowly, the song channels the group's signature production style, resulting in an energetic, upbeat party anthem. At the same time, "No Drama" solidifies Two Friends' reputation for creating cohesive songs with featured vocalists. Kid Quill's voice adds an extra dimension to the track's bass-heavy drop and maintains its pop-inspired feel.

Halper and Sones have matured from high school bedroom producers, becoming a dance music staple for EDM's youngest generation. They started gaining traction on SoundCloud with their iconic Big Bootie mixes, earning millions of streams and a "Best Of Soundcloud" award. Viral remixes include "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers and "I Miss You" by Blink-182. "No Drama" marks their first release of 2020.

