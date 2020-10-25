Ty Dolla $ign Drops Kid Cudi Collaboration "Temptations" Produced by Skrillex and Hit-Boy

On his recently released album, Ty Dolla $ign included a collaboration with Kid Cudi that features production from Skrillex and Hit-Boy. Titled "Temptations," the single is the second Skrillex collaboration featured on his new LP, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Guided by waning background vocals, the production is subtle but well-crafted in a way that puts the vocalists at the forefront of the song. To double down on the neon, futuristic atmosphere of the release, the production duo sprinkled in some high-tech bass that amplifies the aesthetic. On Twitter, Skrillex revealed that James Blake also played a part in the production of the song and thanked him for his contributions.

Ty Dolla $ign and Skrillex have become a dynamic duo as of late. While Skrillex releases are rarities nowadays, a significant number of his recent tunes have been collaborations with the aforementioned hip-hop star. Earlier in the year, they teamed up with Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and serpentwithfeet for "Ego Death," which is also included on the album. Not long before that, the duo picked up a Grammy nomination for their work with Boys Noize on "Midnight Hour."

The Skrillex and Hit-Boy-produced "Tempations" with Kid Cudi is out now as a part of Ty Dolla $ign's new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. You can download or stream his third full-length offering here.

