Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, Kanye West, and FKA Twigs Drop Kaleidoscopic "Ego Death" Animated Video

A few days after teasing the official music video for their collaborative single "Ego Death," Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, Kanye West, and FKA Twigs have unveiled the final version.

The four artists opted for an animated video by Emonee LaRussa, a two-time Emmy Award-winning motion graphics artist who enlisted the help of 10 animators and 3 character designers. With its hauntingly kaleidoscopic animations of each artist, who lick neon blood off knives and trip on magic mushrooms, the video is nothing short of breathtaking.

Churning along to a hypnotic, moombah-inspired beat courtesy of Skrillex, the video also serves as a bewitchingly captivating accessory to the lyrical content of the song, which waxes poetic about the need to kill one's ego in order to achieve happiness.

You can watch the video below.

