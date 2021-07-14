Tycho and Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard Drop Indietronica Jam, "Only Love"

"It was certainly an honor to be able to work with such an iconic voice."

Tycho and Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard have joined forces on a new single called "Only Love," a tender and uplifting indietronica jam.

The two prove to be a match made in heaven, with Tycho's radiant production serving as the perfect vessel for Gibbard's distinctive voice. Bubbly guitar riffs and synthwave influences permeate the track, which has a psychedelic feel and cultivates the perfect ambiance for one of Tycho's famous sunrise performances.

Tycho shared that "Only Love" originally went in a different sonic direction until he teamed up with Gibbard.

"I had been a fan of Ben’s work for a long time when, in 2016, I had the chance to do a remix for Death Cab for Cutie’s track 'The Ghosts of Beverly Drive,' Tycho explained. "Ben’s voice was a very inspiring element to work with from a production standpoint, I felt it really meshed well with the kinds of sounds and instrumentation I gravitate towards."

He went on the explain that the track started as an instrumental, but "something was missing" before he decided to send a rough demo to Gibbard, who recorded some vocals.

"The first time I heard the rough vocals the whole song suddenly made sense and the arrangement flowed out of that," Tycho conitnued. "After my early experimentations with vocals on Weather, this felt like a great opportunity to put everything I had learned during that process into practice. It was certainly an honor to be able to work with such an iconic voice."

Tycho recently announced a new curated music festival, his first attempt at planning and promoting a large-scale event. An upcoming "TYCHO : ISO50" show at Brooklyn Mirage is also in the works, merging his musical alias with his photographic and design project, known as ISO50.

