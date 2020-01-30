Tycho Releases New Song, "Outer Sunset"

If there's one artist in the world of electronic music that's completely in tune with nature, it has to be Tycho. Illustrative of that are his recent app that generates musical playlists based on the weather, his recent album (also titled Weather), and now his new single, "Outer Sunset."

"Outer Sunset" is a dreamy, atmospheric track that's perfect for listening during an actual sunset. Tycho (real name Scott Hansen) has created a soundscape that's relaxing and entirely chilled out, with elements of synthwave, breaks, and a lovely guitar riff that carries the airy track all the way through. Keeping with the "weather" theme, Hansen's latest is a perfect addition to his extensive catalog.

The new single will be a part of Hansen's forthcoming album, Simulcast, to be released on February 28th via Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune. Preorders for the album can be placed here.

Hansen's previous album, Weather, was nominated for a GRAMMY Award alongside works from fellow electronic artists like Skrillex, Bonobo, Flume, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Electronic veterans The Chemical Brothers ended up bagging the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Song.

