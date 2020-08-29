TyDi Delivers Quarantine-Themed Track "New Normal" Featuring Bella Renee

Although TyDi has steadily released music throughout 2020, it hasn't been an easy task. His latest single with Bella Renee, "New Normal," discusses the struggles they've faced writing music while the world is seemingly on fire.

"New Normal" is a catchy, pop-infused single that's reminiscent of TyDi's recent releases. Bella Renee makes her debut on this track with lyrics that express confusion and frustration all while encouraging positivity during these unprecedented times. Her fresh vocals blend effortlessly with TyDi's laid-back yet intricate production, creating a relaxing and uplifting atmosphere built upon delicate guitar riffs and floaty synths.

TyDi elaborates that this tune allowed him to vent after hitting some serious writer's block and it resulted in his "best drop this year." "'New Normal'" is a song about itself, from the writer's perspective it's saying 'I've hated every song I've done this year except this one,'" he said.

Watch the lyric video for "New Normal" below.

