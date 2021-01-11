TYNAN and Ace Aura Drop Riveting Single "Stay" on Monstercat

The single is a fresh and exciting sound for Monstercat in 2021.
TYNAN and Ace Aura, two of bass music’s brightest rising talents, have teamed up to kick off 2021 in a stellar way with their new collaborative effort, “Stay.”

Taking a tremendously forward-thinking approach to bass music, the duo employ elements of future bass, dubstep, and even breakbeat to create a riveting track with unrivaled energy.

Bright supersaw synths float high above a glitched-out, grinding bass line, as futuristic arpeggios oscillate in spectacular fashion. A sound akin to a xylophone takes the spotlight in the breakdown section before breakbeat drums elevate the tension for the second drop.

TYNAN and Ace Aura’s latest is an astounding melodic offering with bold and imaginative sound design, and plenty of high-energy bass work. It’s the perfect way for the producers and the Monstercat imprint to kick off 2021, and if “Stay” is any indication of what’s to come from these young talents, fans are in for a very exciting year indeed. 

"Stay" by TYNAN and Ace Aura is out now via Monstercat and can be found here.

