TYNAN Shares Emotional Track, "You'll Hate Me More Than I'll Miss You"

TYNAN (real name Kevin Hickey) returns with his second single of 2020, "You'll Hate Me More Than I'll Miss You."

"You'll Hate Me More Than I'll Miss You" steps away from what frequent listeners of Hickey have come to expect, as it's not his usual bass-centric heater. The tune opens slowly with distorted vocals, eventually leading to a buildup guided by menacing percussion. The drop makes use of bright, fluttering synths to create a highly emotional soundscape that perfectly fits the name of the song. Hickey's experimentation with different genres is more than welcome, as his sound design skills will certainly keep fans interested in anything he puts out.

Hickey is starting the year off strong, as he jumped right into things by collaborating with Jauz on "Bring Em Back" in addition to accompanying him on his Dangerous Waters Tour. While Hickey's dates on the tour have all passed, expect to see more from him throughout 2020.

