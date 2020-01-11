Discrete And Sistek Give Messy Romance an Electropop Treatment in "Typo" ft. Tudor and Voss

Producers Discrete and Sistek have collaborated on the electropop single “Typo,” the first release from Discrete’s upcoming Explore EP.

“Typo” explores a modern lovers’ two-way feud fresh off a breakup — a situation with which many of us are painfully familiar. Singer-songwriters Tudor and Voss trade verses, disputing mixed emotions over their relationship’s demise. At the end of the song, Tudor’s able to plead his case and sway his partner back into their relationship.

The lyrics are intense, but the track is an easy listen. Its driving guitar fuses Sistek’s tropical feels with Discrete’s momentous sounds. The two producers hail from Chile and Sweden, respectively, showing that the cross-culturalism we’re seeing across genres continues to gain momentum.

Newcomer and Stockholm-based Discrete only has four singles down, yet he’s carved out a style of electro pop. It has a light air to it, without erring into total tropical territory.

That’s where Chilean artist Sistek comes in. The 22-year-old has gained significant recognition for his style of tropical house since his 2017 single “Pitfalls.” Already, he’s landed performances at Lollapalooza and Creamfields Chile, and the title of the most streamed Chilean electronic artist.

“Typo” is the second collaboration between Sistek and Tudor, following up the aforementioned “Pitfalls.”

