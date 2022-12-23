Listen to Magic Pills' Deep House Remix of U2's "Ordinary Love"

Multi-instrumentalist and electronic producer Magic Pills has released a deep house spin on U2's 2013 track, "Ordinary Love."

Almost 10 years have passed since the original's release as part of the iconic soundtrack of Nelson Mandela's biographical drama, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, so Magic Pills reimagined it with dance elements to honor the anniversary.

He takes the rock song to new heights, replacing the original guitar melody with a more brisk, driving rhythm and funky riffs. The upbeat, deep house result reflects the song's emotive message.

“In the case of U2, it was very important to save the energy that Bono invested in lyrics, but at the same time I wanted to make it deeper,” Magic Pills said in a statement. “Listening to the chorus, where Bono sings, ‘We can't deal with ordinary love,’ and being an idealist, I thought that even the most ordinary love can be surpassed if desired."

Listen to Magic Pills’ remix of “Ordinary Love” below.

