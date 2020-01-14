UBUR Promotes Painful Choice EP with Apparent Face Tattoo Images

Some artists get tattoos to advocate for causes like animal rights, but UBUR claims to have done so to promote his new EP. The Fountain Valley, California producer released the three-track Painful Choice EP on January 9th, and he's posted photos of himself apparently getting a face tattoo of the effort's title that some believe are no more than a prank.

UBUR (real name Maxwell Hadden) tweeted three photos of what looks to be an artist at 10 Thousand Foxes Tattoo in L.A. holding a tattoo machine to his right cheek, where the words "PAINFUL CHOICE" are written. "Made a PAINFUL CHOICE that will be lasting the rest of my life," he wrote. "I'm sorry momma."

Social media commentators have been quick to voice skepticism as to whether Hadden actually went through with the stunt. No ink splatters can be seen anywhere in the image, and the artist himself was not tagged.

Stream or download Hadden's Painful Choice EP across platforms here.

Follow UBUR:

Facebook: facebook.com/uburdub

Twitter: twitter.com/uburdub

Instagram: instagram.com/uburdub

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/uburdub