This UFO-Inspired Spotify Playlist Features Daft Punk, Jack Ü and Frank Sinatra

This UFO-Inspired Spotify Playlist Features Daft Punk, Jack Ü and Frank Sinatra

The Spotify-curated "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs" playlist includes 25 tracks that perfectly capture the mystery and allure of UFOs.
Author:
Publish date:

Albert Antony

The Spotify-curated "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs" playlist includes 25 tracks that perfectly capture the mystery and allure of UFOs.

What do Jack Ü, Led Zeppelin and Nicki Minaj all have in common?

If you're coming up blank, you're not alone. Luckily, Spotify has found a peculiar way to put these artists in conversation with each other: UFOs.

Inspired by a recent uptick in UFO sightings across the globe, the streaming giant has launched an eclectic playlist called "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs." "We can't explain this playlist," its description reads. "Just like we can't explain those UFO sightings."

Featuring 25 tracks across a wide range of genres and musical eras, "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs" manages to find space for songs like "Levitating" by Dua Lipa and DaBaby, "Creep" by Radiohead and "Come Fly With Me" by Frank Sinatra. Electronic music artists also make appearances, such as The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "Starboy" and "Where Are Ü Now" by Jack Ü and Justin Bieber.

You can give the playlist a listen below.  

Related

JOEYSUKI-ADE_website
INDUSTRY

3 Ways to Get Your Music Into Spotify Playlists - Artist Coaching

Joeysuki details how to pitch tracks, from playlist pluggers to user curated content, and breaks down the Spotify algorithm.

Diplo and Skrillex performing at Ultra Music Festival as Jack Ü.
NEWS

Will 2020 be the Year Jack Ü Returns?

Diplo spoke to Rolling Stone to tease us once again.

k?d
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Talent K?d Just Dropped a Remix of The Weeknd & Daft Punk's Hit Song "Starboy"

You should definitely keep your eyes on k?d.

pjimage-14
MUSIC RELEASES

"Overnight" by Parcels Is Officially Daft Punk's Last-Ever Production: Listen

"From the start to the finish it was an equal collaboration with no pressure, only a desire to create something meaningful together."

kacey musgraves
NEWS

Kacey Musgraves Lists Daft Punk, Magic Mushrooms as Influences of Upcoming Album

The six-time Grammy Award winner recently spilled the tea on the influences behind her forthcoming feature-length album, due later this year.

Diplo and Skrillex performing at Ultra Music Festival as Jack Ü.
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü Came Out

Jack Ü delivered their first and only album on February 27th, 2015.

daft punk
Lifestyle

Songs by Daft Punk, ODESZA Among the Most Popular Music to Code to

A new study found that electronic music remains a top genre for coders.

spotify-icon-ios
FEATURES

10 Spotify Personalized Playlists that will Transform Your Listening Experience

Spotify has numerous algorithmic playlists personalized to your tastes - more than you may realize.