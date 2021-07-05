This UFO-Inspired Spotify Playlist Features Daft Punk, Jack Ü and Frank Sinatra

The Spotify-curated "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs" playlist includes 25 tracks that perfectly capture the mystery and allure of UFOs.

What do Jack Ü, Led Zeppelin and Nicki Minaj all have in common?

If you're coming up blank, you're not alone. Luckily, Spotify has found a peculiar way to put these artists in conversation with each other: UFOs.

Inspired by a recent uptick in UFO sightings across the globe, the streaming giant has launched an eclectic playlist called "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs." "We can't explain this playlist," its description reads. "Just like we can't explain those UFO sightings."

Featuring 25 tracks across a wide range of genres and musical eras, "cl0se ënc0ūnteRs" manages to find space for songs like "Levitating" by Dua Lipa and DaBaby, "Creep" by Radiohead and "Come Fly With Me" by Frank Sinatra. Electronic music artists also make appearances, such as The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "Starboy" and "Where Are Ü Now" by Jack Ü and Justin Bieber.

You can give the playlist a listen below.