UK Garage Legend Flava D Teases Collaboration With Skrillex

Fabled UK garage and drum & bass producer Flava D is the latest high-profile collaborator to be linked with Skrillex.

After she recently hosted an "ask me anything" Q&A session with fans on her Instagram, one of her responses about the Grammy Award-winning "Bangarang" producer sent ripples through the EDM community. When a fan randomly and overtly asked her to collaborate with Skrillex, Flava D replied with a cryptic yet expressive confirmation that a joint effort between the two does in fact exist. "Funny you say that....." she wrote, also tagging Skrillex in her response, perhaps as a nudge to release it soon.

The post was one of a slew of Instagram Stories posted by Flava D, who also shared production tips, information about unreleased tracks, and her favorite artists and genres. Check out the post below, courtesy of a diligent Reddit user who was able to record a screenshot.

Back in March 2020, Skrillex announced that the first of multiple albums was in its final stages of production. What followed was a revolving door of Skrillex-related music news that only served to pour gasoline on the anticipation of the "body of work" in question, which, at this point, has become something of a myth. He hasn’t released a full album since his 2014's Recess LP, and he is yet to drop one with anyone else since 2015's Jack Ü debut, Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü.

Flava D is the latest in a string of distinguished artists to be linked to Skrillex in 2020, including Justin Bieber, Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys, Top Dawg Entertainment artist Zacari, and Mike D of legendary hip-hop trio The Beastie Boys, among others. At the time of this article's publishing, she has yet to reveal any more information about the existence of a collaboration with Skrillex, including a title or release date.

FOLLOW FLAVA D:

Facebook: facebook.com/FlavaDMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/FlavaD

Instagram: instagram.com/flava_d

Spotify: spoti.fi/34MkmFa

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh