UKF Celebrates Full-Circle Moment With Dirtyphonics as Label Drops 100th Release

Dirtyphonics have returned to their familiar stomping grounds on UKF and delivered the label's 100th release.

It was 13 years ago when that the Australian electronic music heavyweights first landed on the then-fledgling UKF label with "Vandals," a riotous single that we suspect would still make a splash if it were released today. Now, Dirtyphonics are holding it down for UKF's momentous 100th release, "Run," a record that stands as a reminder of why both the artists and the iconic imprint had the chops to go the distance.

With "Run," Dirtyphonics encapsulate high-energy drum & bass at its best. With driving rock riffs, punchy drums and mangled, biting basslines, the track puts pedal to the metal from start to finish.

UKF has remained steadfast in breaking cutting-edge bass music artists into the limelight since the late 2000s, a time when dance music popularity was tepid in the U.S. market. The label featured early releases from Netsky, Sub Focus, Zeds Dead and many more.

"Promoting and elevating artists in bass music is something we’ve been doing for over 13 years now, and so when we started working more closely with artists on releases, it’s become a natural evolution for UKF," said the label's founder, Luke Hood in a statement. "I’m delighted that we are now 100 releases in. It’s even more special to have an artist we promoted in some of the first months of the brand’s existence!"

You can find "Run" on streaming platforms here.

