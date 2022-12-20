UKF Celebrates Full-Circle Moment With Dirtyphonics as Label Drops 100th Release

Skip to main content
With their latest release, "Run," we're reminded why Dirtyphonics and UKF had the chops to go the distance.

Dirtyphonics have returned to their familiar stomping grounds on UKF and delivered the label's 100th release.

It was 13 years ago when that the Australian electronic music heavyweights first landed on the then-fledgling UKF label with "Vandals," a riotous single that we suspect would still make a splash if it were released today.  Now, Dirtyphonics are holding it down for UKF's momentous 100th release, "Run," a record that stands as a reminder of why both the artists and the iconic imprint had the chops to go the distance.

With "Run," Dirtyphonics encapsulate high-energy drum & bass at its best. With driving rock riffs, punchy drums and mangled, biting basslines, the track puts pedal to the metal from start to finish. 

Promo_TS_Band_007_wide
EVENTS

Fans of Gorillaz Descend On NYC and London for Innovative Augmented Reality Performances: Watch

The animated band used technology powered by Google to peform shows that were invisible to the naked eye.

By Nick Yopko
dj snake
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake and Wade Join Nooran Sisters for Bollywood-Inspired House Anthem, "Guddi Riddim"

DJ Snake caps off arguably his biggest year yet with a house groove that's been getting the masses moving on tour.

By Cameron Sunkel
dirtyphonics
MUSIC RELEASES

By Cameron Sunkel

UKF has remained steadfast in breaking cutting-edge bass music artists into the limelight since the late 2000s, a time when dance music popularity was tepid in the U.S. market. The label featured early releases from Netsky, Sub Focus, Zeds Dead and many more. 

"Promoting and elevating artists in bass music is something we’ve been doing for over 13 years now, and so when we started working more closely with artists on releases, it’s become a natural evolution for UKF," said the label's founder, Luke Hood in a statement. "I’m delighted that we are now 100 releases in. It’s even more special to have an artist we promoted in some of the first months of the brand’s existence!"

You can find "Run" on streaming platforms here.

Follow Dirtyphonics:

Facebook: facebook.com/dirtyphonics
Twitter: twitter.com/dirtyphonics
Instagram: instagram.com/dirtyphonics

