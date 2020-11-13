Ukiyo Shares Vibrant Self-Titled Debut Album

At just 23 years old, Ukiyo is shaking up the industry with his ethereal music and consistent release schedule, always making sure to challenge himself and expand on his already diverse sound. The rising Australian artist has earned himself playlist support from legendary names within the industry, such as Pharrell Williams and Martin Garrix, heard his music on videos by the likes of Will Smith, PewDiePie and Casey Neistat, and landed synchronization placements with Netflix, HBO, American Eagle and more.

Now, Ukiyo has returned for his biggest release ever, sharing his self-titled debut album and making a profound musical statement.

Clocking in at 40 minutes of runtime over 13 tracks, Ukiyo is a stunning auditory journey, featuring an all-star line up of Australian artists, among them Panama, Maribelle, Janeva, and Sammi Constantine. Including previously released singles such as “Make It Better” and “The Middle,” which are perfectly reinforced within the tracklist, the album offers electronic gems aplenty, making up for a heavenly result.

Listen to Ukiyo in full here.

